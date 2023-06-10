Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move away from Everton this summer with Manchester United credited with an interest in his services. The Red Devils have reportedly shortlisted Pickford as a potential alternative to David De Gea who is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Pickford moved to Goodison Park from the Stadium of Light in 2017 and has become a regular at both club and international level since joining the Toffees. The 29-year-old kept eight clean sheets in the league last season, but Everton’s struggles near the bottom of the Premier League table mean he could leave the club when the summer transfer window opens.

If that is the case, then Old Trafford is a very viable destination for Pickford, however, former Sunderland and Everton striker Louis Saha has name dropped another club that he believes would be a good fit for Pickford this summer. Speaking to Betway, Saha said: “I would like to see Jordan Pickford replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham. Pickford has the confidence to fill the massive gap that Lloris will leave.

“It's all down to the changes Tottenham wants and the new faces they want to bring in. It's a shame Lloris is leaving, but if Pickford wants to reach the next level, Tottenham could be the place to do it.

“Ange Postecoglou might like this opportunity to replace a big name in the club, the same with Harry Kane, and bring in ambitious players like Pickford who have different types of qualities.

“I can see Pickford staying at Everton but also leaving for a bigger club. Pickford is a great goalkeeper and if he wants to leave, he deserves it and should get the respect from the club to do so.

“Pickford has done his job in the best way possible, he's saved Everton from relegation twice. As a fan, it's a horrible position to be in because I'm sure they were thinking of trying to get European football.

“I think whatever Pickford's decision is, it will be respected by the club.”