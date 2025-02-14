Martyn Waghorn has decided to hang up his boots.

Former Sunderland striker Martyn Waghorn has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The forward is a graduate of the Black Cats’ academy system, and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old all the way back in 2007. After recording his professional bow in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, Waghorn was praised by boss Roy Keane, with the Irishman stating: "We have no doubts about him, he`s a talented kid. He`s strong, his touch is assured and we`re delighted with him. We hope he will have a long and successful career at Sunderland and if you are going to make your debut, why not against Manchester United?"

Waghorn also spent a two-year stint with Scottish giants Rangers, as well as a stint with the aforementioned Derby, who he helped to promotion from League One last season. The experienced striker registered seven goals across 24 league outings last term as the Rams sealed a second-placed finish behind champions Portsmouth. His most recent club was Northampton Town, who he joined as a free agent in early November, before having his contract terminated by mutual consent in December.

And now, after a couple of months away from the game, Waghorn has confirmed his decision to hang up his boots. Writing on X, he said: “Football... It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been very fortunate to play for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted...

“I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some amazing memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all. To represent my country at various age levels was always an honour and to also score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches, Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee, and Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way... its been some journey.”

Sunderland also replied to Waghorn’s statement, adding: “An outstanding career that started on Wearside. Wishing you all the best in your retirement, Martyn.”

