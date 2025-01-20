The January transfer window is now entering its final fortnight and Sunderland are amongst a number of Championship clubs that have made significant additions to their squad.

The Black Cats swooped to sign French star Enzo Le Fee on loan from Italian giants Roma and he has certainly impressed one of his team-mates after making his debut with a start in Friday night’s goalless draw at Burnley. Regis Le Bris will hope to add further new faces to his ranks before the transfer window closes for business early next month as he aims to lead his side to promotion into the Premier League this season.

However, there are a number of other clubs in the promotion race that have completed some intriguing signings over the last week. Sheffield United have taken Southampton striker Ben Brereton-Diaz on loan until the end of the season after the Chile international spent a similar spell at Bramall Lane last season and former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has joined Burnley on a free transfer.

But what other business has been conducted across the Championship since the start of the month?

1 . Blackburn Rovers In: Dion Sanderson - Birmingham, loan Out: None | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bristol City In: None Out: Rob Atkinson - Portsmouth, loan | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burnley In: Oliver Sonne - Silkeborg, undisclosed, Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free, Jonjo Shelvey, free Out: Michael Mellon - Bradford, loan | Getty Images Photo Sales