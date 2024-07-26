Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris continued to boost his squad earlier this week when former Leeds United youngster Ian Poveda agreed to become the Black Cats third summer signing.

The free transfer additions of experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne had kicked off Sunderland’s summer recruitment and there are believed to be a number of other players being targeted. An experienced striker is said to be high on the agenda and Caen’s Guinea-Bissau international Alexandre Mendy is amongst a number of frontmen under consideration by the Stadium of Light hierarchy.

The Black Cats are far from the only club across the Championship to be busy in the summer transfer window and a whole host of deals have been wrapped up since the end of last season. Here is a club-by-club guide of every deal completed so far.

Blackburn Rovers Ins: Aodhan Doherty, Linfield Jack Barrett, Everton Outs: Sam Barnes - Barrow, free Lenni Cirino - Released Jay Haddow - Released Ethan Walker - Ayr United, free Ben Fyles - Released Jared Harlock - Released Ben Thirkill - Released Charlie Weston - Released Leopold Wahlstedt - AGF Aarhus, undisclosed

Bristol City IN Fally Mayulu - Rapid Vienna, undisclosed Yu Hirakawa - Bristol City, loan Sinclair Armstrong - QPR Yu Hirakawa - Machida Zelvia OUT Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe, loan Ephraim Yeboah - Doncaster, loan Andy King - Retired Marlee Francois - Released Duncan Idehen - Released Matty James - Released Dylan Kadji - Released Andreas Weimann - Released Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee, loan Harvey Wilds-Richardson - Bath City, loan

Burnley IN Maxime Esteve - Montpellier, undisclosed Mike Tresor - Genk, undisclosed Shurandy Sambo - PSV, free Kamarni Ryan - Arsenal, free Johann Berg Gudmundsson - new deal signed Andreas Hountondji - SM Caen Lucas Pires - Santos Vaclav Hladky - Ipswich Town, free Out Rohan Vaughan - QPR, free Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Birmingham, undisclosed Jack Cork - Released Marcel Lewis - Released Mikey O'Neill - Released Charlie Taylor - Southampton, free Ari Muric - Ipswich Town

Cardiff City IN Chris Willock, QPR, free Calum Chambers, Aston Villa OUT Oliver Denham - Released Rohan Luthra - Released Sheyi Ojo - Released Romaine Sawyers - Released Jai Semenyo - Released Chanka Zimba - Released Ebo Adams - Derby County