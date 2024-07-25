Dejan Ljubicic is the subject of interest from Championship heavyweights Leeds United. | Getty Images

Championship promotion favourites Leeds United are working hard to find a central midfielder to replace Glen Kamara this summer. The former Rangers star played a total of 40 league matches in his sole season at Elland Road last term before completing a deal to join Rennes in Ligue 1.

Kamara was a regular starter in the Leeds team and was renowned for his exuberance and composure on the ball. Daniel Farke is keen to fill the void in his side and has identified FC Koln stalwart Dejan Ljubicic as his number one transfer target in that area of the pitch.

Reports from The Athletic say that a bid in the region of £4m has been knocked back for the 26-year-old. However, the outlet insists that it remains a deal to keep an eye on. Ljubicic suffered relegation with the German outfit last season and currently had just 12 months remaining in his contract, putting Koln in a difficult position should Leeds return to the table with an improved offer.

German outlet Bild claims that Ljubicic is not interested in signing a new deal with Koln and claims he is open to the idea of moving to West Yorkshire this summer. Ljubicic has made 83 league appearances in the Bundesliga since signing for Koln, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in this period. He was a regular international for Austria with nine caps under Franco Foda but was not selected for Ralf Rangnick’s final team at Euro 2024.

Blackburn Rovers plan swoop for 16-goal forward

Blackburn Rovers endured a difficult campaign last season which would likely have ended in relegation if it wasn’t for the sensational contribution of 27-goal midfielder and Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics.

Inevitably, such form has prompted interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Ipswich Town, leaving manager John Eustace with the unenviable task of searching for a replacement.

That replacement, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, is thought to be Japanese attacker Yuki Ohashi, who plies his trade in the J-League for Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The 27-year-old is expected to fly over for a medical shortly and the figure is understood to be six figures rather than the £1million reported in Japan. Ohashi is a fairly left field option but if his record of 16 goals in 27 appearances last term is anything to go by then he could prove to be a bargain.