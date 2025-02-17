Sunderland face a major test of their promotion credentials when they visit Championship rivals Leeds United on Monday night.

Sunderland have the attacking quality to threaten Leeds United in Monday night’s crucial Championship promotion clash - but could come out on the wrong end of the result if they are not clinical.

That was the verdict of former Everton and Sheffield Wednesday defender Andy Hinchcliffe as he assessed a mouthwatering contest at Elland Road. Regis Le Bris’ side are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and are currently seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of Monday’s game. Their need to claim all three points is all to clear to see - but the same can be said of their hosts, who can move back to the top of the table with another win on home soil.

Hinchcliffe admitted he expects Sunderland to rely on the pace and trickery of the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee and try to force a result by focusing on their counter-attacking play - but stressed their game-plan could fall apart if they do not take chances they create against a Leeds side he described as ‘relentless’.

He said: “The way the season has gone for them, this season, when they have less than 50 percent of the ball, and there’s been 19 games in the Championship when that’s happened, they’ve not lost any of them. I expect Leeds to dominate the ball tonight so the game-plan from Sunderland may be to allow Leeds to have the ball, defend well and maybe play on the counter-attack.

“They score a lot of goals from counter-attacks, from fast breaks and they’ve got Isidor, they’ve got Enzo Le Fee, who’s been a brilliant signing, they’ve got Bellingham. They’ve got the individuals and they’ve probably got the game-plan to hurt Leeds - but the problem is you can have that game-plan but you’ve got to be clinical. If you don’t take the chances that come along, Leeds are relentless and they will eventually steamroller you.”

The former England left-back, who will by on co-commentary duties at Elland Road, praised the Black Cats for the style of play implemented by Le Bris during his first season on Wearside and believes they have already surpassed the pre-season expectations of many onlookers.

When asked if he was surprised by Sunderland being in contention for promotion, Hinchcliffe said: “I am. I think a lot of people are looking at how young the team is. Regis Le Bris coming in, we weren’t sure how that was going to work and a lot of people were tipping them to have a bit of a struggle this season. Maybe mid-season at best. They have performed incredibly well, there is a fearlessness and I talked about them being positive and playing on the front foot, Le Bris wants them to play that way and they do play that way.”