Leeds United v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates as hosts seal late win
It’s a huge night in the Championship for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland players as they face Leeds United.
Can they close the gap to the top two and give their promotion ambitions a major boost? We’ll have all the latest throughout the evening, starting with team news around an hour before kick off.
Leeds United v Sunderland LIVE
The Sunderland team news
Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland could welcome three players back to the squad tonight.
Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are both fit and available - while Ian Poveda should be available after missing the win over Luton Town due to a minor ‘internal’ matter.
Mundle and Browne are unlikely to be in contention to start after so long out but it’s a huge boost moving forward all the same.
Leeds United team news
Daniel Farke has a very deep and very strong squad to select from.
There are only two concerns ahead of tonight’s game, with defender Max Wober out until the next international break. Striker Patrick Bamford will also be absent as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
Elsewhere in the Championship today...
Sunderland confirm coaching staff revamp
Some breaking news this evening, as Sunderland have confirmed their new senior coaching structure after the departure of Mike Dodds.
Tom Weal joins as goalkeeping coach from Carlisle United, with current ‘keeper coach Alessandro Barcherini taking on increased responsibilities.
Here’s what Sunderland’s head of coaching, Stuart English, has said about the changes...
We are delighted to welcome Tom to our coaching team and although he will predominantly work with our senior goalkeepers, we are looking forward to seeing what fresh ideas and perspectives he can bring to our Club.
Throughout his time at SAFC, Alessandro’s influence across, analysis, coaching and match preparation has grown and following Mike Dodds’ departure, these changes will provide important continuity for Règis and our playing squad.
Le Bris: We won't sit back
No disguising the size of the challenge here for Sunderland, but the head coach has been clear that he doesn’t want his team just to sit deep and let Leeds play:
We have to focus on our game. We know their threat and how dangerous they can be – if we are naive, we can be punished.
We have good qualities to play against these types of opponents – we can’t afford to let them play. If we don’t damage their defence, we will have many regrets in the end.
They are a well-rounded team who are doing very well – it’s more a positive challenge than something we have to be afraid of.
U21s side - and a senior hint?
Harrison Jones and Trey Ogunsuyi start for the U21s tonight. That suggests Mundle and Browne are with the senior group tonight.
Farke's pre-match verdict
Here’s what the Leeds boss said about Sunderland ahead of this game:
They are developing more or less from week to week and are one of the best sides in league so we have to control their strengths.
Sunderland are a brave side and can score goals from all positions. It's important to control the offensive players and counter attacks.
Regis [Le Bris] is an experienced manager and proven over his career. They have quality individuals, players with youth and energy, and players with experience at this level who lead the group.
They play with enthusiasm and fire. It will be a tight game.
BREAKING: Sunderland XI confirmed
Leeds United team confirmed
They’re also unchanged
Phil's team news verdict
RLB names an unchanged team as expected. The main takeaway really is arguably the strongest bench Sunlun have had in a long time. Moore, Hjelde, Browne, Samed, Poveda, Aleksic, Mayenda, Mundle, Mepham. With Watson to return in next week - head coach really has options.
L09 on pre-match media duties
Kick off just a few minutes away.
KICK OFF
Leeds United get us going
HUGE CHANCES
Le Fee does brilliantly to gather a long ball and then plays a clever cut back for Jobe.
He hits the target, but Meslier gets down to save. Roberts goes for the follow up but it’s blocked.
Roberts then almost sets Isidor away but the pass is just beyond him.
Good start from Sunderland!
Good spell of Leeds pressure - Cirkin blocks a cross from Bogle and its a corner for the hosts.
Leeds have now settled into control of possession. They win another corner down Sunderland’s left flank.
