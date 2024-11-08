EFL make official decision ahead of Sunderland v Coventry City

The EFL have made an announcement ahead of Sunderland’s home game with Championship rivals Coventry City.

Sunderland head into Saturday’s home game with managerless Coventry City looking to hand yet another boost to their bid for a return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats have lost just two of their opening 14 fixtures in the Championship and have not lost a league game since falling to a late loss at Watford on the final weekend of September. A pair of goalless draws with Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End means Regis Le Bris’ side are now unbeaten in their last seven games and hold a two-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

Saturday’s meeting with Coventry was given a somewhat different dynamic on Thursday when the Sky Blues parted company with long-serving manager Mark Robins. After taking charge of the club for a second time in 2017, the former Manchester United striker guided Coventry to two promotions as they progressed from League Two into the Championship and they came close to a return to the Premier League in 2023 when Robins’ side suffered a Championship play-off final defeat against Luton Town.

There was further Wembley heartache last season as the Sky Blues fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat in the FA Cup semi-final after coming from three goals down to share six goals with Manchester United. They almost won that game, with a close offside call denying them a remarkable 4-3 win. However, the current season has been one of struggle for Robins and his reign was brought to an end on Thursday as he leaves his side sat in the bottom half of the Championship table.

A Coventry statement read: “Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect. There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team. The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The club will take its time to appoint a successor to Mark, although the position will be that of head coach working within the new structure set up by the club over the last two years.”

Saturday’s game will be key for both Sunderland and their visitors as they look to further their causes at each end of the table - and the two clubs have now discovered the officials that will take charge of the Stadium of Light clash. The EFL have confirmed Leigh Doughty as referee for the game as his officiates the Black Cats for the first time this season.

The last time the Blackpool-based official took charge of a Sunderland game was last season’s goalless home draw with Bristol City and he was also the man in the middle for the Black Cats 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town during the final month of the previous campaign. Doughty will be assisted by Nigel Lugg and Richard Woodward and Ruebyn Ricardo will be on fourth official duties.