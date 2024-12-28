EFL make official announcement ahead of Stoke City v Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL have confirmed the news ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Championship rivals Stoke City.

Sunderland will find a familiar face in the home dugout when they travel to managerless Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats know they can move to within touching distance of the Championship’s automatic promotion places with a win at the Bet365 Stadium and will be in confident mood after embarking on a five-game unbeaten run in the aftermath of their narrow defeat at Sheffield United earlier this month. However, the same can not be said of their hosts, who have failed to win any of their last nine fixtures and head into Sunday’s clash sat just three points and three places above the relegation zone. Successive 2-0 defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United proved to be the final straw for the Potters board as they opted to part company with head coach Narcís Pèlach.

Explaining the decision in a club statement released earlier this week, Potters sporting director Jon Walters said: “Narcís is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future. However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time. I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward. Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the Club.”

Sunday’s clash will be overseen by an interim management team led by Potters stalwart Ryan Shawcross and containing former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead, who made over 180 appearances for the Black Cats during a five-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the game, The EFL have appointed James Bell as referee as he oversees his 12th Championship fixture of the season. The Sheffield-based whistler is yet to take charge of a Sunderland game this season - but was in the middle as the Black Cats suffered a 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle in November 2023. However, that was the only Sunderland defeat officiated by Bell after they won three and drew two of the other five fixtures when he was appointed as the main match official. All five of those games took place during the Black Cats time in League One, with the last coming in a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley in January 2022.

Bell will be assisted by Ian Cooper and Matthew McGrath and Matt Corlett will be on fourth official duties.