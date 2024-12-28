Régis Le Bris has already ruled out £3.5m player transfer as fresh Sunderland reports emerge
Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic has been linked with a loan move to Sparta Rotterdam during the January transfer window.
However, at the beginning of December, Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris ruled out a loan move for Milan Aleksic during the winter transfer window.
The Serbian midfielder was a significant investment on deadline day for Sunderland, who beat off stiff competition from across Europe to sign the 19-year-old for a fee believed to be around £3.5million. Aleksic has been a regular in the matchday squad ever since but has only made one appearance off the bench against Millwall.
Le Bris, however, has ruled out a loan move for Aleksic during the upcoming January transfer window and insisted the midfielder needed time to adapt to the environment at Sunderland and learn English following his move to the United Kingdom last summer. The Frenchman may also need to turn to the Serbian after Chris Rigg’s injury against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.
“For every player, we will have a specific assessment,” Le Bris said when asked about potential outgoings in January. “Probably, for Milan, he still needs to be part of the environment here. He was in Serbia before, now he is here learning English and he needs to continue with that.
“He is also learning a new style of football. He has many good qualities, and probably spending more time with us is the best option for him. We will see,” Le Bris concluded ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Bristol City in the Championship earlier this month.
