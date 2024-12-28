Sunderland travel to Stoke City on Sunday afternoon looking to end what has been a positive December so far on a high.

The hosts will represent something of an unknown quantity, having sacked head coach Narcis Pelach just three months into his tenure this week. Former defender Ryan Shawcross has been placed in charge for this game, and both bosses have a number of injury concerns to consider. Here’s all the latest team news as we have it...