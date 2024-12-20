Sunderland and their Championship peers could be subject of a rule change surrounding VAR in the future

The EFL are said to be “considering all options” with regards to introducing VAR into its competitions, in a potential decision that could ultimately affect Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

As things stand, the governing body has only ever used video technology in Carabao Cup semi-finals and finals, as well as play-off finals, but it has suggested that it is “constantly monitoring” developments ahead of a potential change to that stance.

As outlined in a report by The Times, appetite for the introduction of VAR from fans is understood to be particularly low in Leagues One and Two, but the possibility of implementing a low-cost alternative to VAR called FVS could represent a more appealing prospect. Under FVS - or Football Video Support - each team would be permitted two unsuccessful challenges per match in a similar system to the ones employed by both professional cricket and tennis.

The International FA Board [Ifab] is expected to extend trials of FVS in the near future, with its technical director David Elleray suggesting that it could be a suitable option for the EFL and its competitions.

Addressing the subject of VAR in the Football League, an EFL spokesman said: “The League continues to monitor developments in the work of Ifab and emerging technologies to support match officials. While we are mindful of the impact on the authenticity of the match-going experience for supporters, and the implementation costs for clubs, it is something we continue to keep under review. Any changes would require detailed discussion and approval from our clubs.”

According to The Times, one Championship club chief told the publications that supporters “liked the fact it [the EFL] was a ‘VAR-free zone’, but that costly refereeing errors could change opinions”. Controversy has been stirred up this week after a decision was taken not to have VAR in operation at any of the four Carabao Cup quarter-finals - despite the fact that the ties were unanimously played at Premier League grounds where the technology was readily available. Video replays subsequently showed that one of Arsenal’s goals in their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace should have been ruled out for an offside which was not flagged by the assistant referee at the time.