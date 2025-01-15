Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a potentially pivotal clash in the race for promotion into the Premier League when Sunderland visit Burnley on Friday night.

All eyes will be on Turf Moor on Friday night when Sunderland take on promotion rivals Burnley in a game that will have a major impact at the top end of the Championship.

As it stands, the Clarets are sat in second place in the table and could leapfrog leaders Leeds United to move to the summit until at least Sunday by inflicting only a fifth league defeat of the season on Regis Le Bris’ side. For the Black Cats, the prize for what would be an impressive win over Scott Parker’s men is all too clear to see as it would lead to Sunderland moving into the automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday afternoon’s fixtures. The stakes for the game are high with major pressure on both sets of places - and there is sure to be some scrutiny of the match officials.

The EFL have confirmed Anthony Backhouse has been appointed as referee for what should be a high-pressure meeting between two sides amongst the front-runners to secure promotion into the Premier League. The Cumbrian official has taken charge of 13 Championship fixtures so far this season - although Friday night’s Turf Moor clash will be the first time he has been the man in the middle for a Sunderland game during the current campaign. However, Backhouse was referee for Burnley’s home win against Coventry City in November as Jay Rodriguez and Jeremy Sarmiento both found the net in a 2-0 victory for Scott Parker’s side. That is one of only two Clarets fixtures officiated by Backhouse, with the other coming in a 4-0 win over Salford City in September 2023.

Backhouse was appointed as referee for three of Sunderland’s Championship fixtures last season and all three came at the Stadium of Light after he officiated 3-1 wins against Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle and a 1-0 defeat against Millwall. The Black Cats’ overall record in fixtures refereed by Backhouse stands at seven wins, three draws and three defeats in 13 games.

Alex James and George Byrne have been appointed as Backhouse’s assistants for Friday night’s crucial promotion clash and James Linington will oversee fourth official duties.