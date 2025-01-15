West Brom move for manager previously linked with Sunderland 'collapses' - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raphael Wicky was linked with Sunderland last year.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom have seen a move for manager Raphael Wicky - formerly linked with the Sunderland job - collapse, according to reports.

The Baggies have been without a permanent boss since Carlos Corberan left the Hawthorns to take over at Spanish outfit Valencia last month, and were understood to be closing in on a deal to appoint Wicky as his replacement. Earlier in the week, Alex Crook of talkSPORT reported that Albion were nearing an agreement with the Swiss coach, who is currently out of work having parted company with BSC Young Boys last March and has also previously spent time in charge of FC Basel and Chicago Fire. The 47-year-old was understood to be in advanced talks with the Baggies, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Since then, however, things look to have taken a turn for the worse, with BBC Sport now stating that discussions between West Brom and Wicky have broken down. The outlet claims that “complications over assembling the coaching staff requested by Wicky brought an end to negotiations”.

This, of course, is not the first time that the manager has been linked with a move to the Championship. Wicky was one of several names linked with Sunderland’s vacant managerial post prior to the appointment of Regis Le Bris last year, although nothing ever came of the speculation.

With regards to other options available to West Brom, ex-Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has also been linked, although it is unclear as to whether the 61-year-old would be willing to return to his former club after a lengthy stint away from the professional game due to health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent interview, however, Mowbray did suggest that he could soon be ready to make his comeback in the dugout. He said: “Here I am today, a year on. I feel strong, I feel ready, I feel full of energy again - but let’s wait and see.

“In three-and-a-half days’ time I’ve got some scans - so hopefully they’ll be all clear and I’ll be on with the next six months, and see if I can get back to work. If they’re all clear, I’m open on the market again really, to go back to work, [to] see what jobs are out there and see what’s happening.”