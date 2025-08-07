Sunderland confirmed Regis Le Bris’ contract extension earlier this week

Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has hailed the club’s decision to hand a contract extension to head coach Regis Le Bris ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Earlier this week, the Black Cats confirmed that the Frenchman had put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2028, with the 49-year-old rewarded for a stellar debut campaign in England that ultimately culminated in promotion from the Championship.

And despite some testing spells over the course of last season, Collins is convinced that Sunderland have made the right choice by handing Le Bris a lengthier contract.

What has Danny Collins said about Regis Le Bris’ contract extension at Sunderland?

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Collins said: “Obviously for himself, fantastic. If you look at his journey in coming into the club last season, where the previous season we tailed off, finished 16th, and for him to come in and pick the squad up - with the players that we had, and maybe one or two additions, obviously, Enzo Le Fée coming on loan as well - what a job he'd done.

“At the start of the season we got off to a flyer, first four or five games of the season, top of the table, and we were in the top four throughout the season, really. Obviously, we tailed off, I think we lost the last five going into the play-offs, so obviously there's going to be a lot of doubt on how you're going to fare, but we came through against Coventry, and obviously down at Wembley against Sheffield United as well, so he's done a fantastic job. It's obviously going to be a stern test for him as we move into the Premier League, but he'll feel that he's earned that contract and, you know, credit to the club for backing him.”

Elsewhere, Collins reflected on Sunderland’s transfer business so far, and in particular, lauded the Black Cats for securing a deal for veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka, who made his debut in red and white during a friendly against Real Betis at the weekend.

Collins said: “They've made some good moves in the transfer market so far, mixed it with some good, talented young players with some experience in the likes of Granit Xhaka coming in, Reinildo Mandava coming in as well from Atletico [Madrid]. But I still think the business isn't done yet. I still think we need three or four before the season starts, really, and to try and build a squad which is capable of competing in the Premier League. And obviously the aim this season, certainly for myself, and I'm sure the Sunderland fans will agree, is finishing 17th or above.

“I think a lot of people would have been surprised [by Xhaka’s arrival]. I think you look where his journey's been in the last few years, obviously at Arsenal for a few seasons, then obviously going to [Bayer] Leverkusen, winning the league two seasons ago...

“[It’s] a big commitment from himself, first of all. I think at the weekend, I didn't see the game, but by all accounts he put in a good performance, had the armband on as well, so whether he is to come in as the club captain moving forward, we'll have to wait and see. He's got a fantastic addition to the squad and to bring his experience - he's 32 now - he's still got some good years ahead of him. But, as I said earlier, the talented youngsters we've got in the squad, and then to add a bit of experience through the spine of the team, it's going to obviously help us moving forward.”

