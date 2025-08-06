Sunderland have been busy in the transfer market this summer, but more signings are expected

Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has claimed that the club still need to make at least “three to four” more signings this summer if they are to survive in the Premier League.

The Black Cats have been exceptionally busy in the transfer market thus far, completing eight deals already, while Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is currently on Wearside to undergo a medical that, if passed, would lead to a season-long loan deal.

But despite Sunderland’s proactivity in recent weeks, Collins still believes that Regis Le Bris’ squad is some way from being the finished article.

What has Danny Collins said about Sunderland’s transfer business?

Speaking on Sky Sports News about the prospect of Guiu’s arrival, the ex-Sunderland defender said: “I think the two centre-forwards they had, obviously, at the end of last season, fantastic, and the way he [Eliezer Mayenda] stepped forward towards the end of the season, a massive contribution for us getting back to the Premier League - and obviously Wilson Isidor.

“But they’re two young forwards, neither have got experience at Premier League level. So, yeah, getting the boy in from Chelsea will be a great addition, but I think maybe go and get another one who's got a little bit of experience, between 25 to 30, whether it's Premiership or the top leagues in Europe. I'm sure they're looking at that as well.”

He continued: “Centre-backs as well at this moment in time... There's only Dan Ballard, really, who's a regular centre-back, who's fit. Luke O’Nien’s injured, Jenson Seal's come in in pre-season, he's had a couple of good run-outs, but he's had injury problems as well. Chris Mepham, he returned to Bournemouth in the summer, so I think they need a good-experienced centre-back, or maybe another one as well, to come into the squad. So, for eight signings we've made, I still think we need three to four, and maybe another winger or two as well.”

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

