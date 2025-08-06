Sunderland and Manchester United are tracking a £34m-rated Serie A talent as transfer speculation heats up this summer

Sunderland have once again been named among a cluster of Premier League clubs showing interest in highly-rated Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo.

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, the 20-year-old Italian centre-back is attracting attention from Sunderland, Bournemouth and Manchester United. Fiorentina, however, are reluctant to part ways with the player unless they receive a bid in the region of €40million – around £34million.

Comuzzo enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 season in Serie A, racking up 33 league appearances and catching the eye with his consistency, composure and reading of the game. He came close to joining eventual champions Napoli in January, but the deal fell through at the final stages.

While a formal bid has yet to be submitted, TuttoMercatoWeb have also credited RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Nottingham Forest with interest in Comuzzo, who remains under contract in Florence. New Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli has already made clear that he sees the 6ft 1in defender as a starter in his streamlined squad.

“Comuzzo? He’s a strong player,” Pioli said recently. “He’s here to compete for a place and be a starter. I don’t want too many players. I’d rather struggle for a game or two and let the young players play than have unhappy players. These things aren’t good for you. I want two players per position, more or less at the same level.”

The player himself has also been open about his desire to learn from senior teammates while continuing to grow under Pioli’s guidance. “The first few hours have definitely been positive,” Comuzzo said. “The coach has some requests, and we’re trying to fulfil them… I still have a lot to learn from the older players, who can give me a lot. At the same time, I try to give what the older players give me.”

Sunderland’s interest signals a continued ambition to explore top-end talent in Europe’s elite leagues, though a £34million move would likely require significant negotiation – or a change in Fiorentina’s stance. The Black Cats, however, are in serious need of central defensive reinforcements ahead of the Premier League season. For now, Comuzzo remains in Florence, but his name is firmly on the radar of clubs preparing for the new campaign – including the newly promoted Black Cats.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

