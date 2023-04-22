Neil wasn’t a regular starter for the Black Cats in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, as they were promoted from League One, but has started 39 of 42 league games this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’m quite proud that it was a good reaction from us,” Neil told the Echo when asked about the last 12 months.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield Town.

“I could have easily just felt sorry for myself, but I didn't. I worked hard in the off season and got myself back in contention.

“I have to give the gaffer credit as well, he’s stuck with us and I feel like as the season has gone on I’ve grown and got used to the league and the pace of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like each performance is getting better and there are three games left and I hope they keep improving.”

Mowbray has said he wanted to sign Neil when the Black Cats boss was at Blackburn, while tipping the Sunderland midfielder to become a Premier League player in the future.

When asked about his conversations with Mowbray, Neil replied: “I had a chat with him when he first came in and he heaped praise on us and said that he likes us as a player.

“Obviously I’ve probably had to adapt my role a little bit under him, but it’s brilliant because he puts his trust in young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the minute I’ve got kind of that leadership role in the middle of the pitch and I think that kind of adds another string to my bow.

“I’ve played that attacking side of it, I’ve played that defensive side of it, so like I said it adds another string to my bow and hopefully I can keep learning and keep developing.”

Neil may return to a more advanced position next season but says he’s benefitted from having extra responsibility in the holding midfield spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if you look at how I played last season I was very attacking,” he admitted when discussing what he’s learnt since moving into a deeper role. “I didn’t really look at what was behind us and just wanted to go forward.

“Now you can’t really just ball watch and go and get involved around the box because you’ve got to stop transitions and things like that.

“That would be the biggest take, the discipline side of it and don’t get too ahead of the ball and things like that.”

Asked whether he expects to move back into his more familiar role next season, Neil replied: “I don’t know, it depends on recruitment, it depends on injuries again next year, how fast Corry gets back and things like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad