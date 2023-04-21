News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players against Huddersfield Town. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland players against Huddersfield Town. Picture by FRANK REID
How Sunderland, West Brom, Blackburn, Coventry and Championship fixtures compare in play-off battle: Gallery

Sunderland remain within touching distance of the play-offs despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

The Black Cats sit 9th in the Championship table three games remaining and will face promotion rivals West Brom this weekend.

But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?

With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.

Played: 43 | Points: 59 | Remaining games: Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)

1. (12th) Watford

Played: 43 | Points: 59 | Remaining games: Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) Photo: Paul Harding

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining games: Blackburn (H), Sheffield United (A), Sunderland (H)

2. (11th) Preston

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining games: Blackburn (H), Sheffield United (A), Sunderland (H) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: Swansea (H), West Brom (A), Blackpool (H)

3. (10th) Norwich

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: Swansea (H), West Brom (A), Blackpool (H) Photo: Henry Browne

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)

4. (9th) Sunderland

Played: 43 | Points: 62 | Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A) Photo: Frank Reid

