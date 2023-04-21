How Sunderland, West Brom, Blackburn, Coventry and Championship fixtures compare in play-off battle: Gallery
Sunderland remain within touching distance of the play-offs despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?
The Black Cats sit 9th in the Championship table three games remaining and will face promotion rivals West Brom this weekend.
But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?
With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.
