The 21-year-old midfielder has already made 96 appearances for the Black Cats and signed a contract extension on Wearside last month.

Neil has been scouted closely by Premier League teams over the last year but has shown faith in his boyhood club by lengthening his deal until 2026.

When asked about his Premier League aspirations and new deal at Sunderland, Neil told the Echo: “100% that’s the goal. I think there’s no better place to be in England than Sunderland at the minute if you’re a young player.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture: Frank Reid

“They trust in young lads to play. I’ve got a lot of appearances under my belt and that’s what I’ve got at this age.

“By signing this contract I think I’m going to get more, and there are young players coming in fighting for positions and it’s just a really competitive squad.

“I think we are heading in the right direction and hopefully in the three years that I’ve signed we can get that end goal.”

A season-ending injury to Sunderland captain Corry Evans has resulted in Neil dropping into a deeper midfield role this year, where he’s often played alongside 20-year-old Edouard Michut in recent weeks.

January signing Pierre Ekwah, 21, then came into the Black Cats’ midfield to face Burnley last time out, yet Neil was still the more experienced player in Sunderland’s engine room.

“I think when you look at the midfielders we have I’ve got the most games under my belt so I feel like it’s almost been put upon me,” Neil added.

“I like that responsibility and being the loud voice in the middle of the pitch, keeping everyone right.

“I think it's one of my strengths, organising and being tactically aware of situations so I’ve enjoyed it.”

If Neil features in Sunderland’s next three matches against Hull, Cardiff and Birmingham, he could make his 100th senior appearance when Sunderland face Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, April 18.

