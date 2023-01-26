The 32-year-old was forced off with the issue during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, when he was replaced by Edouard Michut after just 11 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Evans has been a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting 24 of the Black Cats’ 28 Championship fixtures.

Sunderland have added another midfielder to their squad this week following the arrival of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham on a permanent deal.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans was forced off with an ACL injury during the side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

The Black Cats are now preparing for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Fulham, while Mowbray has hinted some of his other injured players could return.

Aji Alese was named in the side’s starting XI against Middlesbrough, while Dennis Cirkin has returned to training following a hip issue.

