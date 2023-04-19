After taking the lead through Joe Gelhardt’s first-half opener, the Black Cats were denied a third consecutive victory when Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beat Anthony Patterson in the 59th minute.

It would have been the first time Sunderland had won three league games on the bounce all season, yet their depleted side were unable to hang on.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield fans give Alex Pritchard stick

Alex Pritchard was the last player off the pitch following the full-time whistle, still receiving stick from the away supporters.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult three and a half years in West Yorkshire after signing for The Terriers for a reported £12million fee in 2018.

‘What a waste of money,’ chanted the travelling fans, while Pritchard rubbed his hands together to antagonise the away end further.

A pause in play

There was a brief pause in play in the 27th minute to allow players who are observing Ramadan to take on board fluids.

The period of Ramadan started on Wednesday, March 22 and will end on the evening of Friday, April 21. During this period, a number of Muslim players will not consume any food or drink during daylight hours as part of their fast.

Amad was the only Sunderland player on the pitch observing Ramadan when the game was stopped in the first half, before the match was quickly restarted.

100 and counting for Dan Neil

Sunderland academy graduate Dan Neil was making his 100th senior appearance for the club – a fantastic achievement for a player who is still only 21.

Neil made his senior debut for the Black Cats in 2018 as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy match at Morecambe.

"It’s a very proud day for me and my family,” said Neil after the match. “I’ve always wanted to play for this club.

“To say that I’ve played 100 and hopefully counting is a massive achievement for me.”

Neil Warnock’s regret

It’s been well documented Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock was offered the Sunderland job back in 1992 – before the Black Cats reached the FA Cup final under caretaker boss Malcolm Crosby.

"It’s the last time I’m going to be here,” said the 74-year-old during his post-match press conference at the Stadium of Light. “Well you never know, next February or March there might be somebody.”

Warnock then recalled his ‘biggest regret’ at not taking charge of Sunderland. "If I’d have been ruthless like most managers are I’d have just come,” he said.

A tribute for Andrew Brady

Just after Gelhardt had opened the scoring in the 35th minute, fans paid tribute to Andrew Brady, who tragically took his own life aged 35 years.