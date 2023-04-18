'Deserved': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after frustrating Huddersfield draw including one 8
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Joe Gelhart received Amad’s pass before converting with a low effort past goalkeeper Tomas Vacilk.
Sunderland had chances to double their lead before the break but were pegged back just before the hour mark, with Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beating Anthony Patterson.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Huddersfield:
