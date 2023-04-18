News you can trust since 1873
Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland.

'Deserved': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after frustrating Huddersfield draw including one 8

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:00 BST

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Joe Gelhart received Amad’s pass before converting with a low effort past goalkeeper Tomas Vacilk.

Sunderland had chances to double their lead before the break but were pegged back just before the hour mark, with Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beating Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Huddersfield:

Deserved a clean sheet, commanded his box outstandingly well and totally nullified Huddersfield’s threat from crosses and set pieces. Left with absolutely no chance to save Koroma’s deflected effort. 8

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

Deserved a clean sheet, commanded his box outstandingly well and totally nullified Huddersfield's threat from crosses and set pieces. Left with absolutely no chance to save Koroma's deflected effort. 8

Had a good game defensively and made some important interventions, while one or two promising forays forward could have yielded more. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

Had a good game defensively and made some important interventions, while one or two promising forays forward could have yielded more. 7

Tried to move the ball quickly and got through the bulk of his defensive work with little fuss. 6

3. Luke O’Nien - 6

Tried to move the ball quickly and got through the bulk of his defensive work with little fuss. 6

Went off late on which will be a concern to Sunderland ahead of the final three games. Had a solid outing in the main. 6

4. Danny Batth - 6

Went off late on which will be a concern to Sunderland ahead of the final three games. Had a solid outing in the main. 6

