What Sunderland fans are saying about Joe Gelhardt, Huddersfield draw and Tony Mowbray's substitutions

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 22:18 BST- 2 min read

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Joe Gelhart received Amad’s pass before converting with a low effort past goalkeeper Tomas Vacilk.

Sunderland had chances to double their lead before the break but were pegged back just before the hour mark, with Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beating Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

Sunderland fans. Picture by Frank Reid
@Fantanafest73: Too many players off their game tonight for #safc. I love Amad, a great prospect for United, however he was poor tonight. Only slightly worse than he was against Birmingham (until his goal). With such a thin squad now there's literally nobody to push him from the bench

@PlannerMarj: I think Mowbray has done a great job all things considered, but I wasn’t convinced at all by those subs. Bench was so light on experience mind. It was one of those games where the lads on the pitch should possibly have been made to see it through, barring injuries.

@Breheny8: Such a frustrating result that. What an opportunity that was. What was with the subs tonight?

@Ian_Crow3: It's the hope that kills you. Needed a win, making our play-off hunt all the more difficult. Didn't do enough and were poor in the final third today, and we have to settle for point. Making the play-offs has been made much tougher now, feels an opportunity missed

@Tommyesafc: The season is not over just yet. Brilliant season that far exceeded any of our expectations no matter what happens in the last three games. Well done lads, we are proud, we are Wearside

@brownh1989: Joffy had been our best player. Takes him off.

@m_tbeck: It was always a faint one but that probably ends the hopes of the play-offs. Regardless it’s been a terrific season, need to forget about the what ifs and look forward to next season.

@MRennieRP: Don’t really know how to feel. Poor second half cost us and probably the play-offs not for us. Ah well.

@davidboyle1985: Reluctant to be too critical but the subs tonight were baffling. Gelhardt coming off made no sense to me, plus Neil left to try and marshall a midfield on his own, on a yellow?

