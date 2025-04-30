Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland could face some high-profile opposition in the Championship next season if they are unsuccessful in their play-off campaign.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland already know their dreams of securing Premier League promotion remain alive as they head into the final day of the Championship season.

Fresh from placing head coach Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave amid speculation over his future, Queens Park Rangers will be the final visitors of the regular season to the Stadium of Light and they have little to play for as their mid-table place is already secured. For Sunderland, Saturday lunchtime’s game will round off their preparations for their play-off semi-final against an opponent they are yet to discover as five clubs battle it out for the final two play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The makeup of next season’s Championship is slowly starting to take shape as promotions and relegations to and from the Premier League and League One have been confirmed over the last fortnight. Obviously, we all hope Regis Le Bris can lead Sunderland into the top flight once again - but should they fall short in their play-off campaign, which clubs could be heading to Wearside in the Championship next season?

Which clubs have been relegated from the Premier League?

Conor Chaplin and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town interact following the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC at St James' Park on April 26, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In what is a clear sign of the size of the challenge facing any side that are promoted from the Championship, Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town have already had their relegations back into the second tier confirmed less than a year after celebrating promotion. As it stands with four games to go in the season, Southampton look set to end the campaign at the foot of the table and are looking to avoid becoming the worst side in Premier League history after moving level on points with the Derby County side of 2007/08. Leicester City’s relegation back into the Championship was confirmed earlier this month and they’ll be joined by Ipswich following their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Which clubs have been promoted into the Premier League?

Getty Images

There are numerous stories waiting to be written on the final weekend of the Championship season - and one of them revolves around which club will top the table when the final whistle is blown on Saturday afternoon. Leeds United and Burnley are currently level on 97 points and have already confirmed their promotion into the top flight. The Whites top the table by goal difference and they will remain there and be crowned champions if their result in their final day visit to Plymouth Argyle at least matches Burnley’s result in their home game with play-off contenders Millwall.

Who is in contention for the Championship play-offs?

Getty Images

As we well know, Sunderland and Sheffield United are already confirmed in two of the four Championship play-off spots - but six clubs can still secure the other two top six places. Bristol City and Coventry City currently occupy fifth and sixth place ahead of their final day fixtures against Preston North End and Middlesbrough respectively and the latter of those clashes will be key as Boro remain in contention for the play-offs. As previously mentioned, Millwall, who are currently sat just outside of the play-offs, visit title contenders Burnley and eighth placed Blackburn Rovers travel to Sheffield United needing a win and for results elsewhere to go their way if they are to sneak into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which clubs have been relegated into League One and who could join them?

Predicted points: 46. | Getty Images

The battle to avoid relegation into League One is just as fascinating and only one relegation place has been confirmed as Cardiff City’s goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend rubber stamped their drop into the third tier. Plymouth Argyle and Hull City also occupy the relegation zone but Luton Town, Preston North End, Derby County and Stoke City all head into their final days fixtures without their Championship status secured.

Which clubs have been promoted into the Championship and who could join them?

Chris Davies has enjoyed an incredible campaign at Birmingham City. | Getty Images

The top two in League One have already been confirmed and they will provide Sunderland with some high-profile opposition should the Black Cats miss out on promotion into the Premier League. Big spending Birmingham City, who count NFL star Tom Brady as one of their shareholders, were crowned League One champions earlier this month and Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham will join them in the Championship after they became the first club to land three consecutive promotions from the National League to the second tier of the English game at the weekend. Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are in the play-offs and they’ll be joined in the top six by either Leyton Orient or Reading this weekend as they prepare to face Huddersfield Town and Barnsley respectively on the final day of the season.