Sunderland's fine home form compared to Coventry City and other play-off rivals

How does Sunderland's home form compare to the sides they could face in the Championship play-offs next month?

Sunderland have one final game to overcome before they can focus on their bid to secure promotion into the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Queens Park Rangers will travel to Wearside for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday as the Black Cats wind down their fixtures for the regular season after what have been nine months of contrasting emotions. For a large part of the campaign, Regis Le Bris’ side have impressed and they have claimed memorable wins against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United. There have been lows and the recent run of four consecutive defeats and five games without a win means some of the momentum gained by qualifying for the play-offs has been lost.

That said, given the air of mystery and uncertainty that surrounded Le Bris’ appointment last summer, it would be safe to suggest the season has already been a success and finishing the regular season in fourth place in the second tier means the Black Cats have surpassed expectations. There have been a whole host of challengers for a place in the play-offs - but Sunderland have seen them off and will hope to move a step closer to ending the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League over the next month.

Burnley and Leeds United have sealed the automatic promotion places and both Sheffield United and Sunderland head into the final round of fixtures knowing their play-off spot is safe. However, their semi-final opponents are yet to be confirmed as Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough battle it out looking to claim the other two top six places by Saturday evening.

One feature of Sunderland’s season has been their impressive home form as the Stadium of Light has provided a solid foundation for their bid for promotion. That will become even more essential when the home leg of the play-off semi-final comes around as the Wearside faithful will have an opportunity to play their part in one last push towards Wembley. But how does Sunderland’s home form compare to their rivals across the Championship and the clubs they could face in the play-offs?

Which club has the best home form in the Championship this season?

24th: Hull City -23 points 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday - 26 points 22nd: Cardiff City - 27 points 21st: Queens Park Rangers - 29 points 20th: Derby County - 31 points 19th: Preston North End - 33 points 18th: Stoke City - 33 points 17th: Plymouth Argyle - 34 points 16th: Luton Town - 34 points 15th: Swansea City - 35 points 14th: Norwich City - 35 points 13th: Oxford United - 38 points 12th: West Bromwich Albion - 38 points 11th: Watford - 39 points 10th: Middlesbrough - 39 points 9th: Portsmouth - 39 points 8th: Millwall - 40 points 7th: Blackburn Rovers - 40 points 6th: Coventry City - 42 points 5th: Sunderland - 43 points 4th: Bristol City - 45 points 3rd: Sheffield United - 48 points 2nd: Burnley - 48 points 1st: Leeds United - 55 points

