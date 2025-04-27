Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who are Sunderland predicted to face in the Championship play-off semi-finals as Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Coventry City remain in the race?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is just one game to go in the Championship season - but there is still so much to play for during the final round of fixtures.

At the very top of the table, Leeds United and Burnley have already secured promotion into the Premier League but they both have their sights on becoming Championship title winners as they prepare for final day showdowns with Millwall and Plymouth Argyle. Sunderland and Sheffield United have confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs - but Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Coventry City and Bristol City all remain in contention for the other two top six places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the table, Cardiff City’s relegation into League One was confirmed by their goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday - and Stoke City, Derby County, Preston North End, Luton Town, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle all have work to do to avoid the drop and cement their second tier status on what is sure to be a nervy final day of the season.

For Sunderland, their home clash with Queens Park Rangers will offer a final chance to build some momentum ahead of their play-off semi-final - but Regis Le Bris and his players will also have one eye on events elsewhere as they await news of who will provide their opposition in the play-offs and who will stand in the way of a final place under the Wembley arch.

We take a look at the final predicted Championship table and assess how the stats experts at Opta believe the Championship relegation battle, play-off race and title contest will pan out.

The stats experts final predicted Championship table

Relegated: Cardiff City (45 points), Plymouth Argyle (47 points), Hull City (49 points) Sticking around for another year: Preston North End (50 points), Luton Town (50 points), Derby County (51 points), Stoke City (51 points), Oxford United (53 points), Queens Park Rangers (54 points), Portsmouth (55 points), Norwich City (56 points), Watford (58 points), Sheffield Wednesday (58 points), Swansea City (62 points), West Bromwich Albion (63 points), Middlesbrough (65 points), Blackburn Rovers (66 points), Millwall (67 points) Play-offs: Coventry City (68 points), Bristol City (70 points), Sunderland (78 points), Sheffield United (91 points) Runners-up: Leeds United (98 points) Champions: Burnley (99 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does that all mean?

Getty Images

If the Opta predictions are correct, Plymouth Argyle and Hull City will join Cardiff City in being relegated into League One as Luton’s bid to remain in the second tier will come to a successful end. Burnley are predicted to pip Leeds United to the Championship title and Coventry City and Bristol City will join Sunderland and Sheffield United in the play-off places. According to the predictions, Sunderland will be handed a two-legged semi-final against Bristol City, with the winners facing either Sheffield United or Coventry City at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.