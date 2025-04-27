Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland defender delivered an in-depth interview after the loss to Oxford United on Saturday

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has detailed “heated words” between his teammates in the dressing room after the loss to Oxford United.

Sunderland fell to their fourth defeat in a row at Oxford United on Saturday. Goals from Ben Nelson and Michael Helik either side of half time proved the difference as a much stronger Black Cats side produced a poor performance at the Kassam Stadium.

“We're extremely disappointed, as you can imagine,” Mepham said after the game. “There was a few heated words in the dressing room at half-time and full-time, and I think ultimately it shows how much people care. The standards we've set ourselves this year have been really high, and we've fallen short as much as we did today. It's obviously disappointing from an individual point of view, collectively.

“Nowhere near the level, but we've got some massive games coming up now, and I think that's the most important thing for us. We're not happy with the run we've been on, but as long as it's an opportunity to reflect and a learning curve for us, that's the most important thing, and hopefully we can give a really good account of ourselves going forward.”

Chris Mepham on Sunderland’s recent poor form

Sunderland now face QPR at the Stadium of Light in the last game of the regular Championship season before embarking on a play-off campaign. Fans, however, have grown concerned about the team’s performance during the final stretch of the regular campaign.

“Ultimately, we would have liked to get some good points and some momentum heading into the play-offs, but it's been an opportunity to give certain players a rest, and I think that's also important,” Mepham added after the Oxford United loss. “We know, ultimately, that over the course of the season, we've been in really good place, and you don't just become a bad team overnight.

“So, I think it's important to, of course, reflect on why we are where we are at the minute, but it's also important not to lose sight of what a good position we're in, and we've got some massive, massive games coming up, and of course, we need to turn it around quick. But, like I said, it's also important not to lose sight of the hard work and the amazing performances we've put in this season.

Chris Mepham on the next stage of Sunderland’s season

Sunderland have now flown to Portugal for a training camp ahead of the final game of the season and their play-off campaign. Régis Le Bris and his players will return for Saturday's final day of the campaign against QPR as they look to build some positive momentum heading into the play-offs.

“Yes, I think now more than ever, we need to stick together,” Mepham said. “There's no benefit from pointing fingers at each other and blaming each other. Of course, you want to hold people accountable and individually hold your hands up when you haven't been at your best standard, but it's also important to put an arm around each other and give everyone a lift.

“Because we're going to need everyone in the next couple of weeks, and it's going to be a massive couple of weeks for the football club. The more positivity we can create amongst the dressing room, amongst the fans, amongst the whole football club itself, I think that will put us in a really good position going forward.

“Hopefully, we get a win in the last game of the season, but for me, it's just giving a good performance that we can be proud of, and a performance that really looks like us.I think we probably fell a little bit short with the last couple of weeks.

“Of course, you can never guarantee a result, but if we can guarantee that individually we'll run for each other, we'll fight, we'll scrap, we'll treat it like it's the most important game in our season, and then we've got a bit of time to prepare for the two massive play-off games.”