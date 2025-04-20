Sunderland's Championship rivals appoint ex-Juventus man as head coach in shock move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship have made an interesting decision with three games to go

Cardiff City have sacked interim manager Omar Riza and made the shock decision to appoint Aaron Ramsey as head coach, as the Bluebirds fight for their Championship survival.

The Welsh club, who currently sit in the bottom three, confirmed the news over the weekend following another disappointing run of results. Riza had taken charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Erol Bulut, but was unable to turn things around — prompting the board to act with just a handful of games remaining.

In a bold move, Ramsey, 33, steps into management for the first time, after returning to the club where his professional journey began in 2023. The former Arsenal, Juventus, and Wales star rejoined Cardiff as a player two summers ago but has been sidelined for much of the campaign due to injury. He will now take the reins as head coach, with his playing future uncertain.

Ramsey’s immediate task is a daunting one: to lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone in the final weeks of the season. Despite their struggles, the Bluebirds remain within touching distance of safety — but time is running out. Sunderland, meanwhile, have already secured their place in the play-offs. The two sides have already met twice this season, with the head-to-heads now settled and no further fixtures between them scheduled.

Ramsey’s appointment will be seen as a high-risk, high-reward decision — but given his status in Cardiff and experience at the top level, there is hope he can provide the spark needed to rescue the club’s season. He is expected to take charge of the team for the next three games as Cardiff continue their desperate battle to avoid the drop.