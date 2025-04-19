Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol City came from behind to beat Sunderland at Ashton Gate on Good Friday

Bristol City Liam Manning said that it was the right decision on first viewing to show Trai Hume a red card at Ashton Gate.

Hume was adjudged to have committed a professional foul when Nakhi Wells ran through towards goal just minutes into the contest, turning the game on its head completely. Sunderland did take the lead after a sensational solo goal from Eliezer Mayenda but second-half strikes from Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie secured the points for the hosts.

"It looked like it to me, I haven't seen it back," Manning said.

"Nahki did really well in terms of getting across and ultimately he's through on goal. It looked like it at the time.

"We stayed patient but didn't become passive. We were brave and caused chaos in and around the box, which we talked about at half-time. I'm proud of the lads."

Manning said finding a better of structure at half time, as well as adopting a more aggressive approach to defending against Mayenda, was key to securing the turnaround.

"In the first half, when you get such a momentum shift from having the extra player, we spoke at half-time about structural things," Manning said.

"In the first half too many players were dropping outside their block, which when you're trying to cross or put it in the box you have less players. So we spoke about being more disciplined in terms of staying inside the game and asking questions.

"Then what becomes key is organisation when you do stick it in there. If you disconnect you see what happened. He (Mayenda) was a real handful but I thought we dealt with him really well in the second half. We were too passive in duels in the first half and allowed him to cause us chaos but we were more aggressive in the second half and dealt with it."

The win significantly increased the chances of the two sides meeting again in the play-offs next month, though Coventry City's win over West Brom means they are just one point behind The Robins.

While Manning understandably didn't want to discuss Sunderland in depth as a result, he said he was under no illusions as to how big a challenge that would be despite Friday's result.

Manning said: "I'm not going to tell you that!

"The context of the game...we know how good they are, one as a team and their organisation but also how big they make the pitch. It's difficult to get pressure on.

"But they also have some outstanding individuals. They're a really strong side. They've had a fantastic year. We still have a lot of work to do ourselves. We'll reflect on the game but it's where we are after 46. But he (Le Bris) has done a terrific job. If you look at where they were at this season to where they are now, he's done a terrific job."