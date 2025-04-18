Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland lost 2-1 to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday

Luke O’Nien said he was proud of Sunderland’s defensive application after their defeat to Bristol City on Good Friday.

The Sunderland defender said that he felt the decision to show Trai Hume a red card in the opening minutes of the game was the wrong one, but held his hands up for his part in the move. Nakhi Wells had run clear after a long ball forward and then went down under a challenge from Hume.

O’Nien said he should have done better in the initial stages of the move but said there were positives for Sunderland to take in the way they applied themselves thereafter. Eliezer Mayenda gave Sunderland the lead in the first half but goals from Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie secured all three points for the hosts.

“I was disappointed because I should have done better to help Trai out,” O’Nien said.

“I didn't think it was a red, simple as that, but the ref has given it. Ultimately I've given him a decision to make and I've apologised to Trai after. We're proud of the lads for the effort we've put in, so we go into the next game and try to do better.

“Every game, win lose or draw, has been a learning experience this season, that's why we've done so well. We don't get caught up in results even when we're winning, we stick to our processes and that's why we've been successful. We'll learn from this one again today.

"I'm very proud of the lads. Out of possession we were very well organised and to limit to them to a worldie from their centre half and a deflected goal... it's a sucker punch. It was a real test for us going into the last few games and the play-offs, it's about doing what we've done all season and that was even more the case today.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Trai Hume red card

The Sunderland head coach said he felt the decision was harsh but hinted that the club are unlikely to appeal and will instead see Monday’s game as a chance to rest the defender.

“I think the decision was a bit harsh,” Le Bris said.

“I don't know if we’ll appeal. For us, we just want to manage the different games properly and manage the squad to have the best energy at the end of the season. The play-offs is most important so I don't know if it will be necessary.”