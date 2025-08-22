Sunderland face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday on afternoon

Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton have delivered their predictions for Sunderland’s trip to face Burnley in the Premier League this weekend, with neither believing that the Black Cats will secure all three points.

Regis Le Bris’ men made a dream return to life in the top flight last time out, soundly beating West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light to briefly move to the summit of the table after an eight-year absence from the division.

For their part, Burnley were left in the relegation zone after losing on an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur by the same margin, and will no doubt be eager to move level on points with their visitors on Saturday afternoon with a victory of their own.

And while Merson and Sutton may disagree on the exact outcome of Sunderland’s visit to Turf Moor, both are backing the Clarets to get off the mark with a positive result of some kind.

What have Paul Merson and Chris Sutton said about Sunderland’s trip to Burnley this weekend?

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson delivered his prediction for the clash, backing the hosts to seal a narrow 1-0 win. He said: “What a massive game coming up here. I'm looking at this one and I feel like Burnley have to win it, they must not drop points again this weekend! Sunderland played as a team against West Ham. I must admit that I wasn't entirely sure of them clicking straightaway, especially after that many signings. But there's a real sense of togetherness among their group and that could be crucial over the course of the season.

“I'm not sure Sunderland can back up their extraordinary start to the season with another win here though. I fancy Burnley at home and I think they will get three points to go level with Sunderland and Leeds in the points table.”

Elsewhere, Sutton also believes Sunderland will drop points on their travels, and has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two newly promoted sides. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I wrote Sunderland off months ago at the end of last season but they surprised me last week with a hell of a win against West Ham. Those two headers from Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard were absolutely brilliant and they deserved their victory.

“Burnley had their moments against Tottenham but didn't take them. They'll need to get a foothold in this season sooner rather than later. This one stinks of a draw. I think it'll be close and Burnley will want more but Sunderland will be satisfied with their start.”

It’s not all bad news for Sunderland, however. In his score prediction for TNT Sports, ex-Black Cats striker Ally McCoist backed his former club to maintain their 100% start to the new campaign with a 2-1 win on the road.

