Trey Ogunsuyi is reportedly a target for a number of EFL sides

Sunderland starlet Trey Ogunsuyi is being lined up for an EFL loan this summer with “a host of clubs” keen on offering him an opportunity to continue his development in the senior game, according to reports.

The teenage striker is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Black Cats’ academy system at the present moment in time, and has been in prolific form for Graeme Murty’s U21s in recent months. Earlier this week, he hit a hat-trick at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground in a 5-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, and last season he was handed his first team debut by Regis Le Bris during January’s FA Cup third round loss at the hands of Stoke City.

With a such a bright future seemingly ahead of him, it is little wonder that Sunderland took the decision to extend Ogunsuyi’s contract on Wearside earlier this month. The forward put pen to paper on a deal that is set to run until 2028, and reflecting on the decision, academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “We are delighted to agree a new contract with Trey, continuing his time with the club for a further significant period. Kristjaan [Speakman], Flo [Ghisolfi], and I prioritise the future of this club and ensuring our most talented academy players are rewarded for their progress is an essential part of this.

“To this end, Trey joins several of our other young players who have signed their contracts over the past few months. Trey is an exciting player who has been handed his senior competitive debut by Régis [Le Bris] already, spent this pre-season training and playing with the first team, and is regularly selected for the Belgium youth national teams. We are excited to continue executing the plan for his development and help him towards fulfilling the potential that he is showing.”

What has been said about Sunderland striker Trey Ogunsuyi’s transfer plans?

And with his long term future secured, online outlet EFL Analysis suggest that the player could now be sent out on loan to League One or League Two in an effort to continue his impressive growth.

A quote from transfer insider Graeme Bailey reads: “They [Sunderland] are looking at which clubs are best suited for him. There is a lot of interest in him. He’s just signed his new deal at Sunderland, but there are a host of clubs who will take him on loan.

“Now it’s a case of Sunderland sitting down with the player and his family to work out which club would be best suited. There are options in League One and League Two. Obviously, part of the discussion is, do you drop to League Two, where you probably have got more chance of regular football, or do you go with a higher level team with what should be better managers and facilities?”

Ogunsuyi himself has also spoken of his desire to test his mettle in the senior game. Speaking in the aftermath of his hat-trick against Spurs, he said: “This season is going to be a big season for me, obviously. My goal is to play more men’s football, so I’m going to try and do that. Next for me is to play men’s football, like I said, and to try and break into the first team.”

