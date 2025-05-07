Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Rigg has been speaking about his career with Sunderland so far

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has played down ongoing speculation surrounding his future on Wearside, suggesting that he has “far more important things to worry about”.

The Black Cats teenager has enjoyed a breakout year at the Stadium of Light this term, and featured in all but four of his side’s Championship matches during their run to the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of his impressive emergence, the 17-year-old has been linked with a number of high-profile suitors from both the Premier League and and abroad, but despite simmering chatter over a potential exit, Rigg himself has insisted that he is solely focused on ensuring that Sunderland’s season ends with promotion at Wembley later this month.

What has Chris Rigg said about ongoing Sunderland transfer speculation?

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, the England youth international said: “I don’t listen to any of the speculation. I’ve got far more important things to worry about, like trying to get Sunderland promoted.”

But despite being uninterested in discussing his departure at the present moment in time, Rigg did also acknowledge how the Black Cats can provide a superb jumping off point for players to embark on illustrious careers.

Citing the examples of former academy graduates Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford, he said: “If you look at the career he has had, Jordan [Henderson] has captained Liverpool, he’s won the Premier League, the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has played for England at the World Cup and the Euros. I’d love all those things. He has shown what is possible for someone who starts at Sunderland and he’s definitely a role model for me. I’ve never spoken to him, but I would love to.

“Then you have Jordan Pickford, too, lots of players have started at Sunderland and gone on to have amazing careers. They are an example for me to follow, just as I hope I can be a role model to the kids who are coming through the academy now.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else did Chris Rigg say about his time at Sunderland?

Rigg also took the time to reflect on the earliest stages of his Sunderland career, stating: “I remember travelling with the first team to Birmingham when I was 15. The club had to write to my school, Hebburn Comprehensive, and get a permission letter to ask for me to come out of lessons for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had to say I wasn’t skiving or anything. I didn’t actually make the match-day squad but I was on the bench against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and came on for my debut about two weeks later. The lads were really good with me. I just settled in straight away. I wasn’t nervous. I didn’t feel like a boy playing with men, I was already kicking them all over in training.

“I knew I was there for a reason, it wasn’t a token gesture. I wanted to show everyone that. Some kids might have been daunted, but I’d been here for so long, it just felt like a natural progression. I’d come through all the age groups quickly, it just felt like a continuation of that. My first training session, I went in for a tackle with Jay Matete and I absolutely smashed him. It was a good tackle, but I absolutely smashed him. The lads were like: ‘Woah… who is this kid?’ When I next got the ball, he charged in, completely wiped me out. I got up and said: ‘Fair enough.’ I think the lads loved that.”

He continued: “The best decision I made was coming to Sunderland. For them to put me in the team at 15, I don’t think many would take that risk. It’s been so important for me. I could have signed for Premier League clubs and not played anywhere near the number of games.

“If you look at the England squad, virtually all of them have played in the EFL at some point, whether that was on loan or starting their career in the lower leagues. It’s sped up my progress undoubtedly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland are my club, I’ve been here my whole life. I come from a family of Newcastle fans, there is no point hiding that, but it changes when you play for Sunderland in front of those fans.

“My family being Newcastle fans has no impact on me, it doesn’t change the way I feel about Sunderland. The fans have been unbelievable. They could have thought, ‘Nah, he’s a Newcastle fan’ or whatever, but I think I’ve shown what this club means to me. It’s not really a debate. My dad gives me a little bit of stick, but he comes to all Sunderland’s games. I think he is a secret Mackem now. He puts his son above everything, he loves watching me and he absolutely loves coming to our games.”