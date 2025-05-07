Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have had some disappointing injury news ahead of the first leg against Coventry City

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Romaine Mundle is likely to miss the first leg of Sunderland’s play-off semi final at Coventry City.

Mundle returned to full training on Sunday but at his pre-match press conference ahead of the first leg at the CBS Arena on Friday night, the head coach confirmed that he is not expecting the winger to available. Le Bris remains hopeful that the 22-year-old will be available for the second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The head coach also confirmed that Aji Alese is more likely to return to the squad for that second leg.

“I don’t know exactly who will be available but I don’t think we will quite have a full squad,” Le Bris said.

“I think it will be a little bit soon for Romaine and also for Aji to be involved in the first leg. Most of the squad will be available. Romaine and Aji can hopefully be involved on Tuesday night.”

Régis Le Bris on his selection dilemmas for Sunderland v Coventry City first leg

With Dan Ballard back in contention to start, Le Bris has some difficult selection decisions to make ahead of the first leg. While Le Bris admits that some players might be disappointed by his initial decision, he added that he’ll need everyone over the course of the two legs and hopefully beyond.

“Not really, we are all involved in the same objective,” Le Bris said.

“We know that if we have different options to face different challenges, hopefully across three games, we will need everyone. These players are proud of what they have done so far and they have done it as a team and a squad. We have been a unit with different starting XIs, different subs. We have done everything as a group. Some players may be disappointed for the first leg, maybe, but after that they will switch on really quickly.”

