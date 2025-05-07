Ben’s personality and character is a sure thing in terms of how he is in the dressing room, so I wasn’t worried at all about his handling of the thing but it’s another thing to go and see him handle it because I haven’t seen Ben play.

So I think the goalkeeper thing is such a talking point, and I understand it. When I came in all three goalkeepers had played. That’s not normal and it’s challenging, to be fair, for different circumstances.

And then Ollie gets in and has a consistent run and does his ACL and I felt for Brad, because he’s done some good things for us as well but in the last couple of games there have been some tough moments.“Ben’s injury has been a difficult one that has been affecting his training for a period of time. I chat with Ben a lot and he was saying, ‘I am just starting to feel better, gaffer,’ and he’s sort of banging on my door in the end. But I needed to see that in training, and now I have seen him in game. And it was a first class performance in many senses – big saves, calm on the ball, comes out of his box and so I am really, really pleased for him.