Régis Le Bris press conference: Sunderland boss issues team news updates and previews Coventry City clash
Régis Le Bris will hold his pre-match press conference this afternoon as Sunderland step up their preparations for the play-off semi finals.
Le Bris will give a team news update and discuss the challenges posed by Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side. You can follow all the updates below.
Sunderland v Coventry City previewed
We always need something different to change the story. If we want to be in the Premier League this season, we have to make history. We are excited by the challenge. To write a new story, we have to make history.
Hard to restore intensity?
I think the players are ready. It has been clear in training the last couple of weeks they are switched on. It hasn’t happened in the games but the quality of the sessions, the commitment and willingness to train properly was really good. These players want to play the most important games. They will be ready, I’m sure.
Taken this at start of season?
Absolutely. The squad is almost the same as last season. The squad has done so well and we can take a step back and understand to be here is a massive achievement. This is now another chapter in the season.
Momentum?
It’s a weird situation and I get that it was frustrating for our fans. We have had to stay consistent and calm because we know in sport, when you aren’t chasing something subtle details can decide a game. The last two home games: two shots, two goals. It’s different to when the games are competitive.
We are confident and ambitious for this next step.
Message to any fans feeling flat?
Same as all season. Stay connected, stay together. We will need them in both games. It is important to feel your fans.
Sometimes when you need some extra energy and you feel the energy of the fans, it can help the players.
I don’t need to teach anything to the fans, they have been absolutely fantastic this season.
Excited or nervous?
Yeah! We are happy to play these games. We have a really positive mindset, strong ambition and confidence.
Lampard's big-game experience - key?
Probably it will be useful. But in the end it will be one team v another, two games to play.
First goal key?
It can influence the game but if you watched Inter-Barca last night, anything can happen! We have to stay grounded.
Concerned about goalscoring problems?
It starts with a massive achievement, securing fourth place early. Probably after Leeds and Hull, we felt that automatic promotion was unrealistic but fourth was secured. There was nothing to chase. In that situation, I think it is tough for any team. Look at PSG in France, they won the title unbeaten and when they started to prepare the Champions League semi, they lost two games in a row. If the biggest teams in the world can struggle, it can happen to us.
Now we have something to chase the mindset is completely different.
Lessons from Coventry games
It will be totally different. The players will be more or less the same but the event will be completely different. We know that they are strong but that they can also have weaknesses, and this will be the same for us.
Two legs - change approach?
The first leg will define the second, so it is important to be focused on the first leg.
Difficult conversations around selection
Not really. We need everyone. We have played as a team, a unit, all season. The players have been ready to face difference challenges as a group.
Some players will disappointed for the first leg for sure but we will be together.
Injury news
I don’t know just yet. It’ll be a bit short for Romaine. Aji might be involved in the first leg.
With Romaine, it might be the second leg.
Ticket latest
The CBS Arena is now a complete sell out for Friday night, with the last of Sunderland’s 2,800 allocation going on Tuesday morning.
Tickets for the second leg went on general sale at 10am this morning. More info here if you need it
A familiar face in the opposition ranks
Sunderland look set to go up against a very familiar face at the CBS Arena on Friday night.
Ellis Simms will of course be in the Coventry City side, and it now looks almost certain that former academy player Ben Wilson will be too.
Wilson reclaimed his place in the starting XI last weekend and produced a strong display against Middlesbrough. Here’s what Frank Lampard said after the game:
Ben’s personality and character is a sure thing in terms of how he is in the dressing room, so I wasn’t worried at all about his handling of the thing but it’s another thing to go and see him handle it because I haven’t seen Ben play.
So I think the goalkeeper thing is such a talking point, and I understand it. When I came in all three goalkeepers had played. That’s not normal and it’s challenging, to be fair, for different circumstances.
And then Ollie gets in and has a consistent run and does his ACL and I felt for Brad, because he’s done some good things for us as well but in the last couple of games there have been some tough moments.“Ben’s injury has been a difficult one that has been affecting his training for a period of time. I chat with Ben a lot and he was saying, ‘I am just starting to feel better, gaffer,’ and he’s sort of banging on my door in the end. But I needed to see that in training, and now I have seen him in game. And it was a first class performance in many senses – big saves, calm on the ball, comes out of his box and so I am really, really pleased for him.
Enzo Le Fée on Premier League dream
The AS Roma loanee has been speaking to The Echo for an exclusive interview about his rollercoaster season, life at Sunderland and his hopes for the future:
When I was younger the main league I used to watch and wanted to play in was La Liga," Le Fée explains."That was my [style of] football, and I'm a big, big fan of Barcelona. [My hero] was Iniesta. A genius. It was like he had eyes in the back of his head. But when I came here and I played, I said straight away, ‘I want to play in the Premier League.’ I used to watch Premier League games and it was nice but when you play in the Championship… you imagine what it would be like. The atmosphere in the stadium, the football as well, I like. It is more about the transitions and I’ve enjoyed this. I said, ‘I want to play in the Premier League with Sunderland’.
You can read the full interview here.
