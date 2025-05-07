Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nectar Triantis has impressed during his time with Hibernian

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award following his impressive campaign with Hibernian.

The Australian has played a pivotal role for David Gray’s side this season, and has helped them climb up to third in the Scottish Premiership table with just three league matches left to play.

Triantis has been named on the shortlist for the SFWA award alongside Dundee forward Simon Murray and Celtic pair Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor. Murray, Maeda, and McGregor were all in the running for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year accolade, which was won by the Japanese forward on Sunday night.

But as Triantis’ second loan stint in Edinburgh approaches its conclusion, what has been said about his future beyond the summer transfer window? We’ve taken a closer look at some of the most recent comments below...

What has Nectar Triantis said about his Sunderland future?

Speaking during a pre-match press conference while away on international duty with Australia in March, Triantis said: "My parent club is Sunderland but I've got a good soft place for Hibs because I've spent an extended time there on loan, now extending to 18 months overall. So I've had a good time with Hibs, and I just have to see in the summer what happens. That's another goal of mine - to be in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I think that's where all players aspire to be.

"So it'd be a great thing for me, personally to get promoted into the Premier League, and from there, I have to work as hard as I can to earn my spot in that team. It's probably one of the best compliments you can get [being called by fans the ‘Aussie Rodri’ by Hibs supporters]. So it's good to hear and I can definitely feel the love. That love from the fans really pushes me on and helps me. I just have to keep my head down and working hard till I get that opportunity. You can't let yourself down by having a weak mentality. So I just have to keep on pushing hard and waiting for my opportunity."

What else has been said about Nectar Triantis’ future?

Elsewhere, Triantis’ agent Jem Karacan has outlined the key priorities for the on-loan Sunderland midfielder ahead of next season. Speaking on the Row Z podcast, he said: “People are starting to talk about him but Nectar is very grounded. He just wants to enjoy his football, and with the season he's had, yeah, there's going to be interest. But it's also about, what does Nectar want? Ultimately, we're hoping that Australia get to the World Cup.

“That changes things. He has to play next year. We can't afford for him to go to a club and be a bit-part player. He's experienced a season of being one of the main men. He needs to repeat that. We need to make sure that he gets to a club or if he stays at Sunderland, that there are going to be opportunities to play. That's our main focus, making sure he goes to a team where he's going to feel an important part of it.”

“We have to weigh a lot of things up. He's contracted to Sunderland, they're a huge club. What's going to happen with them, are they going to get promoted? There are so many things that we're still waiting on, and discussions have started to happen.

“It always comes down to the player's performance. We're trying to put him in the best environment where he can flourish, and again, those little things come into it, especially with the World Cup around the corner. That's the same for all the boys that we're looking after. This is the plan, this is where we want to get you to — how do we make that happen?”