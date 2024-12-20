The pundit has shared a story from Roy Keane’s time as Sunderland boss.

Chris Kamara has shared the story of a cheeky encounter he had with Roy Keane during the latter’s tenure as Sunderland manager.

The Irishman spent a little over two years in the dugout at the Stadium of Light between 2006 and 2008, guiding the Black Cats to promotion in the process. At the same time, Kamara was working as a pundit for Sky Sports, establishing himself as a popular reporter on the iconic Soccer Saturday, amongst other gigs. But while Keane enjoyed a great deal of success on Wearside, the former Manchester United midfielder did not always have things his own way, as Kamara was quick to remind him when the two ran into each other during one Sunderland away trip to London.

During an appearance on Sam Allardyce’s No Tippy Tappy podcast, the pundit said: “He [Keane] was manager of Sunderland and they were struggling at the bottom of the table, right. And the Marriott in Kensington, remember? So all the teams stayed there because the Football League had a deal with the Marriott Hotel. So me, Jeff [Stelling], Charlie [Nicholas], and Tommo [Phil Thompson] would all be at the bar propping it up and all these teams and their managers would come in, and Sunderland were there that night. I didn't know it.

“So I'm in the lift to go down to the bar to meet Jeff and the boys. I get in on the fourth floor and on the third floor, the door opens and it's Roy Keane. So I'm just about to say hello and he's put his head down straight away. I thought, ‘Oh God’, you know. The door's closed and the announcer used to be in those lifts. She says, ‘Going down’, and I said, ‘I think she's talking to you, Roy!’”

Kamara stepped away from punditry for a while due to health issues pertaining to his speech, but revealed in a recent social media post that he will be making his return to live broadcasting on Boxing Day to cover Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur. He said: “Best phone call ever this afternoon inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day, reporting back to the Unbelievable Jeff Stelling in the studio. I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you, Amazon. I’m back.”