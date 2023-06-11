The summer transfer window is set to open in just three days with clubs from the Premier League, National League and every division in between eyeing deals.

But what has been happening around the Championship? Here, we take a look at the transfer headlines you may have missed:

Middlesbrough are interested in a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Hull City are also keen after his loan spell there last season.

Genk will rival Sunderland, Club Brugge and European clubs for the signature of Alexander Aravena. The 20-year-old Chilean attacker has one cap for his country and currently plays at CD Universidad Catolica.

Former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut has been tipped to continue his development in France or La Liga after returning to PSG with Bailey Wright attracting interest from Rotherham United.

Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winners Manchester City hope to sign Sunderland's 14-year-old goalkeeping starlet Toby Bell following their win over Inter Milan on Saturday evening.

Coventry City are set to miss out on signing Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo to Scottish side Rangers. City are keen to sign the defender on a permanent basis from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest after his loan spell last season.