Genk will rival Sunderland , Club Brugge and European clubs for the signature of Alexander Aravena, according to foreign reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a 20-year-old Chilean attacker, who has one cap for his country, currently plays CD Universidad Catolica and has impressed this season, netting three goals and three assists in 14 games.

The Dutch report also states Aravena has also attracted the interest of AZ, Sunderland and Granada following his decent form over the past campaign.