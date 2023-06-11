Transfer gossip: Genk rival Sunderland and Club Brugge for Alexander Aravena with 'offer' submitted
Sunderland may face competition for Alexander Aravena's signature during the transfer window...
Genk will rival Sunderland , Club Brugge and European clubs for the signature of Alexander Aravena, according to foreign reports.
Last week, Dutch website Voetbalnieuws claimed that Club Brugge had set their sights on 20-year-old forward Alexander Aravena with Sunderland also interested.
That is a 20-year-old Chilean attacker, who has one cap for his country, currently plays CD Universidad Catolica and has impressed this season, netting three goals and three assists in 14 games.
The Dutch report also states Aravena has also attracted the interest of AZ, Sunderland and Granada following his decent form over the past campaign.
However, Les Sport, a French-language daily newspaper published in Brussels, has stated that Aravena is the subject of an "offer" from Genk, who will play in the Champions League next season after finishing second in the Belgium first division.