Sunderland have been linked with an international attacker but face competition from Club Brugge and other European clubs, according to foreign reports.

Dutch website Voetbalnieuws claims that Club Brugge have set their sights on 20-year-old forward Alexander Aravena with Sunderland also interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a 20-year-old Chilean attacker, who has one cap for his country, currently plays CD Universidad Catolica and has impressed this season, netting three goals and three assists in 14 games.

The Dutch report also states Aravena has also attracted the interest of AZ, Sunderland and Granada following his decent form over the past campaign.

Sunderland are also said to e making progress on their ambitious bid to bring Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham to the club.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light eight days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad