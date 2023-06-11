Former Sunderland loanee Eduard Michut has been tipped to continue his development in France or La Liga after returning to PSG.

Michut overcame a frustrating first half of the season to make 20 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his impressive ability on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, both club and player decided against making the move permanently in the summer transfer window with the Frenchman likely set for another new challenge with first-team action hard to come by at the Ligue 1 champions.

"I don't think so," Luca Demange of Culture PSG said when asked if Michut could force his way back into the first-team set-up at PSG. "Michut is coming back to PSG to bounce back better.

"He recently told L'Équipe that he 'wants to find the project that suits him best'. His year at Sunderland was a good experience and he's now aiming for another stage in his progression.

"After his time in England, I think he can continue his growth in France. A Ligue 1 club could completely welcome him. The Spanish league could also suit him, as he likes to touch the ball. La Liga is less physical, which is another argument to consider."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Sunderlad's Bailey Wright has been linked with a permanent move to former loan club Rotherham United. Wright joined the Championship club on a six-month loan back in January but saw injuries hamper his time in Yorkshire.

The Sun states that Millers boss Matt Taylor would like the 30-year-old Australian international to return despite injuries limiting him to just eight appearances.

Wright is under contract with Sunderland for another year so the Black Cats would more than likely command some sort of fee for the central defender.

Black Cats boss Toby Mowbray said after his April return to the Stadium of Light: "Bailey has got a protective boot on. He's done his ankle ligaments pretty badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright's loan spell at the New York Stadium was cut short due to ankle ligament damage with the player also spending time on the sidelines after suffering an unfortunate concussion right after signing for the club during the January window.

Sunderland have also recently confirmed the signing of 20-year-old centre-aback Nectarious Triantis to bolster their ranks for the season ahead which probably pushes Wright further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

"He's going to do some of his rehab here, but he's going to go and work around their matchdays there and have his face around the dressing room. He's enjoyed his experience there. They're fighting really hard there and they've had some decent results in recent weeks.

"And as we found when we went there you have to be 100% on it to beat Rotherham because they are never going to be anything else than that. They're a very committed team and he's hoping that they can stay away from the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad