Manchester City won the Champions League against Inter Milan on Saturday night and completed a historic treble in the process.
By James Copley
Published 11th Jun 2023, 07:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST

However, the Premier League and FA Cup winners hope to sign Manchester City to sign Sunderland starlet Toby Bell following their Champions League win over Inter Milan.

The 14-year-old is the latest cab off the rank of Sunderland’s academy, whose graduates include England internationals Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson alongside rising stars Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Sam Greenwood.

The Sun state that City are eyeing the England youth prospect and are “prepared to pay compensation” that will increase “if he makes the grade”. The Black Cats have garnered a reputation for helping youth stars into the first team with teenagers Chris Rigg, 15, and Tom Watson, 17, featuring for Tony Mowbray last season.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola walks next to the European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola walks next to the European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
However, even with Sunderland’s increasing reputation for developing youngsters, it would be hard to stand in Manchester City’s way should they decide to sign Bell.

