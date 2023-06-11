Manchester City 'hope' to sign Sunderland starlet following Champions League win over Inter Milan
However, the Premier League and FA Cup winners hope to sign Manchester City to sign Sunderland starlet Toby Bell following their Champions League win over Inter Milan.
The 14-year-old is the latest cab off the rank of Sunderland’s academy, whose graduates include England internationals Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson alongside rising stars Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Sam Greenwood.
The Sun state that City are eyeing the England youth prospect and are “prepared to pay compensation” that will increase “if he makes the grade”. The Black Cats have garnered a reputation for helping youth stars into the first team with teenagers Chris Rigg, 15, and Tom Watson, 17, featuring for Tony Mowbray last season.
However, even with Sunderland’s increasing reputation for developing youngsters, it would be hard to stand in Manchester City’s way should they decide to sign Bell.