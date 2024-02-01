Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deadline day is upon and deals are being done up and down the country ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Sunderland have completed the signing of Standard Liege winger Romain Mundle, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Meanwhile, the East Anglian Daily Times report Ipswich Town 'won't be pursuing' the loan signing of defender Paul Dummett from Newcastle United.

They report: "We understand that Dummett was put to the Blues as a potential option, but that he was not a player of interest and those brief discussions went no further. Dummett has played more than 200 times for his boyhood club but been restricted to just one sub appearance in the Premier League this season. He is due to be out of contract this coming summer."

Middlesbrough sell Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa - Man City to benefit

Sunderland travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sunday lunchtime and ahead of the game there has been a big exit at the Riverside.

Manchester City are set to profit from Aston Villa’s deadline-day signing of Morgan Rogers. The 21-year-old has joined from Middlesbrough for an initial fee of £8m which could rise to £7m with add-ons, and has been handed the no.27 jersey at Villa Park.