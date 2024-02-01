Championship transfer news: Ipswich linked with Newcastle defender, Boro lose attacker ahead of Sunderland
Ipswich Town linked with Newcastle United defender, Middlesbrough lose attacker ahead of Sunderland clash
Deadline day is upon and deals are being done up and down the country ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Sunderland have completed the signing of Standard Liege winger Romain Mundle, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying it was too good an opportunity to turn down.
Mundle has signed a four-and-a-half year contract and becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window, following Leo Hjelde's arrival from Leeds United.
Meanwhile, the East Anglian Daily Times report Ipswich Town 'won't be pursuing' the loan signing of defender Paul Dummett from Newcastle United.
They report: "We understand that Dummett was put to the Blues as a potential option, but that he was not a player of interest and those brief discussions went no further. Dummett has played more than 200 times for his boyhood club but been restricted to just one sub appearance in the Premier League this season. He is due to be out of contract this coming summer."
Middlesbrough sell Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa - Man City to benefit
Sunderland travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sunday lunchtime and ahead of the game there has been a big exit at the Riverside.
Manchester City are set to profit from Aston Villa’s deadline-day signing of Morgan Rogers. The 21-year-old has joined from Middlesbrough for an initial fee of £8m which could rise to £7m with add-ons, and has been handed the no.27 jersey at Villa Park.
Rogers never played a senior game for City but did impress in their youth teams and has been capped at various international age groups by England. He could feature against City when Villa travel to the Etihad at the start of April in the Premier League.