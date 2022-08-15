Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some latest stories ahead of the division’s midweek fixtures.

Sheffield United fighting to keep Sander Berge

Sunderland are likely to come up against highly-rated midfielder Sander Berge at Bramall Lane, a player who Sheffield United paid a reported fee of £22million for in 2020.

Sheffield United player Sander Berge shoots to score the opening goal against Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old scored his second Championship goal of the season as Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough, yet the Norwegian international has understandably attracted interest this summer

“We’ve had interest and bids for players that we’ve knocked back. Everyone knows that’s been the case,” Heckingbottom told our sister title the Sheffield Star.

“That’s the message that has been sent out and I’m grateful for that. But if Sander’s form continues, then someone is going to come up with the number that I don’t want them to pay. He knows my thoughts on the matter, though.”

Stoke injury blow

Following their trip to Sheffield United, Sunderland will face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Michael O'Neill’s side were beaten 3-1 at Huddersfield last time out, when they were without right-back Harry Clarke, who is on loan from Arsenal.

O'Neill revealed after the match that Clarke will be sidelined for several weeks, meaning the club will be forced back into the transfer market to sign a replacement.

“Harry’s got a shin injury and will take a period of rest. We’re not sure how long that will be as yet but I shouldn’t imagine we’ll see him for a number of weeks,” said O’Neill.

He added: “It is now. We have to look at that area of the pitch in terms of our options to play there. We don’t really have a natural right-back/wing-back at the club other than bringing Harry to the club so that’s something we’ll have to look at.”

Norwich full-back attracting interest

Sunderland’s penultimate game this month will come against Norwich City (on September 27), who have taken just one point from their opening three league fixtures.