Alex Neil’s side took a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of finishes from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.
The hosts looked like they would see the game out before Ilias Chair’s free-kick halved the deficit.
QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng then scored a late equaliser after coming up for a corner and heading the ball home.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Commanded his box very well and was rarely tested until Chair’s brilliant late free kick, with the goalkeeper just about got a hand to but just couldn’t quite claw clear. Made a brilliant save from Armstrong but couldn’t prevent Dieng’s equaliser. 6
2. Lynden Gooch - 7
Defended tirelessly both at wing back and then full back, rarely beaten. A very tenacious showing even if he did tire a bit late on. 7
3. Daniel Ballard - N/A
Started brightly but was brought off after just seven minutes following a late challenge. Worrying signs as he was unable to put any pressure on the affected foot and had to be helped down the tunnel. Incredibly, no foul was given. Would be a big blow for Sunderland if the damage was significant. N/A
4. Danny Batth - 6
A steady influence in the middle of defence who mostly came out on top of his duel with Lyndon Dykes. Struggled a touch late on as QPR stretched Sunderland’s back four. 6
