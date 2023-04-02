Sunderland drew 0-0 with table toppers Burnley at Turf Moor last time out. The Black Cats are currently sat in 12th place in the table.

Tony Mowbray’s side play Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley eye stopper

Burnley are being linked with a new goalkeeper after their draw with Sunderland. They are reportedly keen on Anderlecht prospext Bart Verbruggen along with Liverpool according to The Sun. The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

Reading to let player leave

Reading are expected to cut ties with stopper Luke Southwood at the end of this campaign. The 25-year-old is currently out on loan at Cheltenham Town in League One but his contract with his parent club expires at the end of June. Football Insider claim the Royals will let the Northern Ireland international depart on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic midfielder wanted