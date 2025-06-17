Sunderland have been linked with a move for Cameron Carter-Vickers in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic “remain relaxed and confident” of keeping hold of reported Sunderland and Leeds United transfer target Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer, according to reports.

The Celtic defender has emerged as an apparent option for the Black Cats in recent days, with suggestions that they are set for a battle with the likes of Leeds and West Ham for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, initial reports north of the border had suggested that Carter-Vickers’ current employers could be open to the prospect of a sale in the coming weeks if an adequate bid is tabled, and if the player himself expresses a desire to return to England. The USA international was previously on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, and spent several loan stints in the EFL.

What has been said about Celtic’s stance on Cameron Carter-Vickers?

A more recent update from the Daily Record goes some way towards playing down the likelihood of Carter-Vickers leaving Glasgow this summer, however. According to a report from the Daily Record, “there has been no contact made with the Parkhead club [Celtic]”, while “manager Brendan Rodgers is unaware of any moves to deprive him of his star centre-half before the start of the coming campaign.”

It is also suggested that Celtic’s board are “baffled” by claims of an imminent bidding war for the 27-year-old, while the player himself is understood to be “happy and settled” in Scotland, with four years still left to run on his current contract.

What has been said about Sunderland’s summer transfer plans?

Outlining Sunderland’s plans for the summer transfer window during an interview last week, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "We're always trying to get the balance right between being prepared for whichever league you might be in and we've tried to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Naturally as a play-off winning team you're behind where other clubs might be, but we're fast-tracking that and catching up. We're looking to improve and build a team that is capable of staying in the Premier League, I think the objective is fairly clear.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Everyone will point to the statistics as to how difficult it is to stay in the Premier League and we're fully aware of that, we're not naive. Our strategy in getting to the Premier League and the solutions we needed, to the ones we need to stay there, will be different. That's work we're doing at the minute but ultimately, we're going to stick to our values. We need to have a team that the community and city is proud of, we've build that in the current team and we have to have that in the Premier League.

"When we came to the club we had a multi-year strategy about how we'd able to get back to the Premier League, and it's about continuing that way of thinking. We're going to make decisions that are in the best interests of the club to try and retain our position in the Premier League, while also making decisions that don't negatively impact the club in the long term. I think we've seen before at Sunderland that if you don't consider those factors, how negative that can be in the long term. I don't think it's necessarily anything different in terms of our principles, but there are clearly key decisions coming up around making sure we have a squad capable of achieving our objective of staying up."