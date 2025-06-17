Sunderland fans were quick to react to Sunderland’s happy birthday message to Jordan Henderson

Speculation over a potential Sunderland return for Jordan Henderson resurfaced on Tuesday morning, after the club posted a birthday message to the midfielder on social media.

Henderson, who turned 35, has been heavily linked with a move back to the Stadium of Light following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. And with the club publicly acknowledging the former captain’s birthday, complete with a red heart and party emoji, fans were quick to jump on the post.

Comments flooded in under the Instagram thread, with many urging the Black Cats to seal the deal. “Bring him home,” wrote multiple fans, including @mark_slee, @lennonaidan and @oursafc on Instagram. One added: “Birthday signing,” while Sunderland supporter @sunderland_chrisrigg_11 urged: “Sign him on his birthday.”

Another Sunderland fan on X, Jay Woodhead, wrote: “Announce him then on his birthday, I dare you.” However, not everyone was convinced. Jamie Armstrong commented: “To everybody in the comments, they aren't hinting – it’s just a coincidence it’s his birthday and we are linked with him.”

Former Premier League defender Anton Ferdinand, who played with Henderson at Sunderland under Steve Bruce, also joined the conversation, posting: “How good would that be announcing his return on his birthday #upthemakems”

The buzz follows reports that Henderson is one of several senior options being considered by Sunderland as they adapt their recruitment model for the demands of top-flight football. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has already suggested that the Black Cats may need to "tweak" their youth-focused approach to ensure they remain competitive in the Premier League.

Henderson came through the ranks at the Academy of Light, making 71 senior appearances for Sunderland before sealing a £20million move to Liverpool in 2011. He went on to enjoy a glittering career at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and appearing in multiple European finals. He also captained the Reds for eight years.

The midfielder departed Liverpool in 2023 for a short spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, before moving to Ajax in January. His time in Amsterdam has brought mixed results, but Henderson remains in the England frame, having recently been recalled by new national team manager Thomas Tuchel and starting in the World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Niall Quinn weighs in on potential Jordan Henderson return

Former Sunderland chairman and club legend Niall Quinn has spoken about the possibility of Jordan Henderson returning to the Stadium of Light.

"Well, I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20million back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back," Quinn told talkSPORT when asked whether Henderson should consider ending his career at Sunderland. "Obviously, it's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?”

Quinn, who was at the club during Henderson’s early development during his time at the club, praised the midfielder's character and influence throughout his decorated career. "I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver,” he said.

