Sunderland are tracking Isaac Price and Japhet Tanganga, while former loanee Salis Abdul Samed is attracting fresh interest

Promoted Sunderland have registered early interest in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Isaac Price, following a strong campaign for both club and country.

According to SportsBoom, the Black Cats are among a trio of newly promoted Premier League clubs – alongside Burnley and Portsmouth – who have been tracking the 21-year-old. Price, a full international for Northern Ireland, has impressed since making the switch from Standard Liège to West Brom earlier this year, with standout performances that have caught the eye of several top-flight recruiters.

Price, who came through the academy at Everton, has scored once in 15 Championship appearances for the Baggies and has already notched nine goals in 22 senior international caps. His contract situation and West Brom’s ambitions for next season could determine whether a move materialises.

Salis Abdul Samed transfer latest

Meanwhile, former Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed is reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. The Ghanaian midfielder endured a stop–start spell on Wearside due to injury, making just 11 appearances in total during his loan stint from RC Lens.

Samed’s deal with Sunderland did not include a purchase clause, and following his return to France, Africa Foot now claim that Stuttgart are considering a £5.1million bid to secure the 25-year-old on a four-year deal. The German outfit are said to be undergoing a significant rebuild, with sporting director Christian Gentner believed to be a long-term admirer of Samed’s midfield attributes. The player is reportedly open to the switch and sees the potential move as a “major challenge” in his career.

Sunderland eyeing Japhet Tanganga

Sunderland are one of three newly-promoted Premier League clubs showing interest in Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, according to reports.

Football Insider claim the 26-year-old is attracting strong attention from Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley following Millwall’s failure to secure promotion from the Championship. All three clubs are said to view Tanganga’s £1.2million release clause as a potential bargain given his top-flight experience and pedigree.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender joined Millwall on a free transfer last summer and enjoyed a solid 2024–25 campaign, re-establishing himself as a reliable presence at the back. His contract includes a clause that allows Premier League clubs to trigger a move for a fixed fee – a detail that has put a number of top-flight sides on alert.

Sources suggest that Sunderland, in particular, are keen to add proven experience at the back as they prepare for life in the Premier League under Régis Le Bris. With Tanganga’s low release fee and strong physical profile, he fits the mould of player the club have previously targeted. Discussions are expected to develop in the coming weeks, with Millwall resigned to losing the player this summer.

